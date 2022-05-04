NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Included in the state budget is an extension of the state’s gas tax cut and free bus rides until December 1. So, what does this mean for frequent bus riders?

This would mean six more months of free bus rides for people who use the Connecticut transit system. Bus rides have been free since April 1 when legislation provided temporary free bus rides and a gas tax cut went into effect.

According to CT Transit, bus ridership has been up. Looking at the month of April, ridership has increased most on the weekends in New Haven.

As gas prices continue to fluctuate, bus riders are in favor of free rides through November.

“Well, it makes it easier. Gas is so expensive. I usually take Uber, but since the bus is free, I ride the bus now,” said Carl Smith of West Haven.

An alder is promising bus rides will be free in New Haven permanently.

