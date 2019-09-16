Free dental cleanings being offered to Hartford County residents over 60

HARTFORD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Central Connecticut Health District (CCHD) and the North Central Area Agency on Aging (NCAAA) have teamed up to provide free dental cleanings to the older residents of Hartford County.

Those over the age of 60, who live in Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill, or Wethersfield, are eligible for a free dental cleaning.

The clinics will be held on Tuesday, September 17 and Thursday, September 19 from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

They will be held at the Wethersfield Senior Center, located at 30 Greenfield Street.

There is a limit of five patients per day.

Reservations can be made by calling Amy Miller at (860) 721-2979