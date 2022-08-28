HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Hartford return to the classroom tomorrow, and to get them ready for their first day, a back-to-school fair was held on Sunday.

At the eighth annual “All City” event, students and their families picked up backpacks, school supplies, clothing and toiletries all for free. They were also offered haircuts.

“This is all community funded… the restaurants, the game trucks, this is all from the community,” said Maurice “Splash” Eastwood, the organizer of the event. “Being able to make it easy on parents and families… I come from Jamaica, where things are rough. So just being able to help people, that’s it.”

Eastwood said the event gets bigger and better every year, hoping to help as many families as possible.