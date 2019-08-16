Freebie Friday: Back-to-school freebies

(WTNH)– As you get ready for back-to-school, we are helping you save money. We are stretching your dollar with back to school freebies you may not know about.

These come to us from “sheknows.com.”

Art students will like to hear you can get 60% off the Creative Cloud Adobe Program right now and if you pay up front before the end of the month you can get two months free.

Students can get select Microsoft Office programs free with a student e-mail. That includes Excel, Word and Powerpoint.

You can get a free pair of headphones with the purchase of a Mac or iPad but that offer expires at the end of September.

And for the college student who will be traveling, don’t forget that with a student advantage discount card you can get a discount on Greyhound Buses and Amtrak.

You can also look for free textbooks on Amazon if you’re a prime member. There are a bunch on there available for download.

And of course we have to mention tax-free week starts Sunday! You can buy select clothing and shoes under $100 without paying the state’s sales tax.