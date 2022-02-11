From Valentine’s Day to the big game, there are some festive holiday deals this weekend.

If you’re planning to order out for the big game Sunday participating Applebee’s will give you free boneless wings with the code ”BIGAME22″, when you order online with a purchase of $40 or more.

If you need to get going on your taxes, you could be eligible for free help through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA. VITA offers free basic tax return preparation for those who are eligible, anyone who makes $57,000 or less, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers. There are eight VITA locations in New Haven.

For those looking for a Valentine’s day gift. You can plan a getaway for two and save money with the “Amtrack loves you” sale which goes from now through February 16 on a variety of routes across the country. It is a buy one get one free sale.

For those wishing to get married, Olde Mistick village is offering free weddings this Valentine’s Day. Free ceremonies will be performed at the meeting house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14. The weddings are first to come first serve, and no registration is required. Those who are interested must bring an official wedding license from the town of Stonington.

Dunkin Donuts’ perks members give members free coffee on Feb. 16, if you order through the app at participating locations.