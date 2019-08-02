Freebie Friday: Money savers while you’re out and about

(WTNH)– It’s a new month and August tends to be busy with you soaking up the end of summer and getting ready for back to school.

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with deals you’ll find as you’re out and about!

You’re likely going to be doing a lot of running around with the family this month which is why we looked for money savers you can score while you’re out.

Soak up the summer with free ice cream at Carvel every Wednesday throughout the month. It’s a buy one, get one deal.

Buffalo Wild Wings has their wings for wings deal every Tuesday. That’s also a bogo deal.

This Sunday, August 4th, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. According to the Thrillist, you can snag a free chocolate chunk cookie at Insomnia Cookies with any purchase in honor of the day.

Looking for a craft for the kids? They can make their own back to school pencil box at Home Depot on Saturday, August 3rd from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

And of course have to mention Tax Free Week is coming up August 18th through the 24th. You won’t have to pay the states sales tax on clothing and footwear that costs less than $100.