NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This ‘Freebie Friday,’ we’re stretching your dollar with some great deals for the family! During the month of May we celebrate ‘Cinco de Mayo’ and ‘Teachers Appreciation Week.’

May marks national hamburger month. Wayback Burgers is offering deals all month long. From May 1 until May 7, you can get $2 dollars off all of your app orders.

Cinco de mayo is coming up soon and Moes is offering their rewards members with five times the points when you celebrate with them on May 5.

Teacher appreciation week kicks off may 2nd here are some great deals from participating restaurants to celebrate the educator in your life. Applebeees offering teachers 20% off while Bre Bagels offering teachers 20 percent off catering orders that starts May 7 and wraps up May 11.

‘Buffalo Wild Wings’ 20% have your teaching id handy for those offers and croyla offering 20 percent off orders with the promo code educators here’s a bonus myyogateacher ã60% off first month for the fitness