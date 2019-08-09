Freebie Friday: Savings for college students

(WTNH)– As you get ready for back-to-school we are helping you save money. This freebie Friday we are stretching college students dollars!

These come to us from The Balance Everyday.

College students can get a free 6-month Amazon Prime membership with Prime student. After it’s up you can renew for the student special which is about $6.50 a month or you can cancel.

You can find free food offered on or around campus using the website freefoodcampus.com.

The website says students and teachers can get free access to Word, Excel and Powerpoint with a valid school email address. Check out Microsoft.com for that.

If they haven’t set one up yet, you can get likely get free checking accounts. Banks in college towns will do that so look around. Many will often waive the checking account fees the rest of us have to pay.