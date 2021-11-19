Freebie Friday: Thanksgiving parades, Holiday festivals, and Cooking tips

(WTNH) — It’s a big weekend to get prepped for thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays. Here are some deals to help your family kick off the festivities.

Friday kicks off the annual Holly Berry Festival at Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, featuring more than 50 crafters and bakers. Parking and admission are free.

If you’re going to cook a meal, remember the free turkey hotline that can help if you have questions. The number is 1-800-BUTTERBALL. Experts are available by phone, text, to online chat.

If you can’t make the big Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC, Stamford’s Parade Spectacular is Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mill River Park. There will be balloons, marching bands, and dance performances.

The big holiday light displays are kicking off around the state. Olde Mistick Village will be decorated with over half a million little lights for you to check out as you shop. The Festival of Silver Lights returns to Meriden’s Hubbard Park on Nov. 24. Make sure you keep these two free events on your calendar.