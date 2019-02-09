COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - People are spending the weekend in the cold at the event Freezin For A Reason in Colchester.

Joining News 8 is the founder of the Freezin For A Reason event Fred Brown to explain the occasion.

The event will be held at Colchester Green on Broadway Street aimed to brave the temperatures in order to raise money for families who can't afford to thear their homes during the winter months. The event started at 2 p.m. on Friday and lasts until noon on Sunday.

Freezin For A Reason has raised $85,000 in its 8-year run. This year will be their 9th year after starting in 2010.

