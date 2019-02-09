News

Freezin' For A Reason event runs for its 9th year in 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 09, 2019 01:18 PM EST

Updated: Feb 09, 2019 06:32 PM EST

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - People are spending the weekend in the cold at the event Freezin For A Reason in Colchester. 

Joining News 8 is the founder of the Freezin For A Reason event Fred Brown to explain the occasion.

Related: 2nd Annual Shoreline Diaper Drive held across Connecticut 

The event will be held at Colchester Green on Broadway Street aimed to brave the temperatures in order to raise money for families who can't afford to thear their homes during the winter months. The event started at 2 p.m. on Friday and lasts until noon on Sunday. 

Freezin For A Reason has raised $85,000 in its 8-year run. This year will be their 9th year after starting in 2010. 

Watch the video for more information.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Countdown to Daytona - Full Race…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Countdown to Daytona - Full Race…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center