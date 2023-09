TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — For many people, Labor Day means one of the last days to hold a summer cookout with friends and family.

The Friendly Hands Food Bank in Torrington opened its doors on Monday, to provide food to families who could not afford to hold a cookout this year and to help fight food insecurity.

The Friendly Hands Food Bank is the largest food bank in northwestern Connecticut. The organization has been helping families for more than 30 years.