STRATFORD. Conn. (WTNH) – Family and friends released balloons in honor of 15-year-old Zion Burton Monday night.

Friends say zion loved basketball. Adults, teens and children from Stratford and Bridgeport met up at the court in his memory.

Friends shed tears as they shared memories and kind words.



“I just saw him on Friday he was at his grandmother’s house. We were over there we were talking about cooking out this weekend and that never came to pass,” said Lee Reed, a family friend. “He loves people he was a great conversationalist. He would sit there and talk to you about anything and if he didn’t know what we were talking about, then the next time you would see him, he would have an answer for you. He would go and research stuff, that was the kind of person he was,” said Lee Reed.

Zion was shot during a 13-year-old’s birthday party inside a banquet hall near Calvin United Church in Fairfield on Saturday.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they say Zion was unresponsive. He was transported to Saint Vincent Medical Center, where he died.

“How could this happen, why would it happen at a 13-year-old’s party? It doesn’t make sense. America, the adults need to wake up and we need to get this together,” said Reed.

Zion attended Stratford schools until high school.

“He was a nice young man, and got along well with his peers,” said the Superintendent of Stratford Schools.

The districts brought in counselors to provide support for students.

A young female was also injured during the shooting. Police say she was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital. No arrests have been made yet.