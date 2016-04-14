From Overweight Kid to the Picture of Health

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As kids spend less time exercising and more time in front of the TV, their obesity rates have skyrocketed. One out of three kids are now considered overweight or obese. Eighteen-year-old Christopher Giroloa was once part of that group until he found a weight loss program to help him shed the weight and turn his health around.

“My weight struggle started in second grade,”Girola recalled. “I was just eating a lot and I didn’t really do any exercise. I just got bigger and bigger.”

As a kid, his weight kept him behind in his favorite sports.

“When I would play baseball I can’t run as fast as everybody and like when I would do karate I couldn’t perform as well as everybody physically-wise, like keep up with everyone,” Girola explained.

The senior in high school says it wasn’t until last year that he finally decided to do something about it.

“My friend Alexa in gym class said like there’s a biggest loser challenge at the gym, so I said, ‘Oh maybe I’ll join; that will be fun,'” Girola said.

He did join the challenge at his local Edge Fitness Club in Hamden. The Edge Weight Loss Challenge is a 60-day, team based program that involves, personal training sessions, group workouts, bi-weekly weigh ins and more. In just three months Girola lost 51 pounds.

“Once I started I never stopped,” Girola said. “I just wanted to keep going losing weight and be healthy.”

So he did just that. Girola went on to do two more challenges bringing his total weight loss to 86 pounds.

“It’s great,” Girola said. “I can do so many things I was never able to do before and I’m comfortable with how I look in public so it’s like great. I’ve helped to um inspire a lot of my family members and friends.”

For others struggling with their weight, Girola shared a few words of advice: “I say don’t put it off. Don’t keep putting it off the second you wake up just be like, ‘Okay, I’m starting today.’ That’s it and just keep going. Don’t cheat. The more you cheat, the worse it will get. I know it’s tough at first, but after you get like three weeks of going … you don’t even think about it.”

Now that Girola has reached his ideal weight, he’s got a new goal to work towards.

“I want a six pack whenever I can get it but it’s what I am aiming for,” Girola said.

Just in time for the summer. For more information about the Edge Weight Loss Challenge, log on to TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.