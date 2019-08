(WTNH) — Frontier Airlines is adding another destination from Bradley Airport.

It will fly non-stop to Miami starting in November. The seasonal flight will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

This will be frontier’s fourth destination out of Windsor Locks. The airline already flies non-stop to Denver, Orlando, and Raleigh.

