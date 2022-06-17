WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A fugitive accused of sexually assaulting his children was captured and arrested in Willimantic on Friday.

The United States Marshals Service contacted the Willimantic Police Department and informed the department about a kidnapping that occurred in New Bedford, Massachusetts on Thursday, according to authorities.

Willimantic police were informed the suspect Leon Mejia-Vicente had a felony warrant issued for his arrest for the sexual assault of his children. After Mejia-Vicente learned of the warrant for his arrest, he allegedly took his two children out of state to flee authorities.

A task force including officers from the Willimantic Police Department, New Bedford Police and the Massachusetts State Police learned he might have been hiding out in Willimantic. Shortly after the arrival of the task force, officers were able to locate and arrest Mejia-Vicente.

Mugshot of Leon Mejia-Vicente.

Mejia-Vicente’s two children were located with him and were found to be unharmed. The 17-year-old and 5-year-old were placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Mejia-Vicente was charged with fugitive from justice without warrant. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond and expected to appear in Danielson Court on June 20.