Fun, easy ways to get children back into school mode following the pandemic

(WTNH) – With students learning remotely last year because of the pandemic, News 8’s Stephanie Simoni took a look at some easy and fun ways to get your children back in school mode.

“We’re beginning to see that there’s a lot of catching up they need to do,” said Raj Honnaya.

Owner of the North Haven and Trumbull’s Kumon, a tutoring program, Raj Honnaya says there are easy ways to keep the mind fresh. First off, set aside some structured time for learning, even if it’s just 30 minutes.

“If we have a routine set for them, it’s a lot easier for children to pick up on good habits,” Honnaya said.

Learning has to be fun, so playing can be educational. Like on a road trip, count the exit signs, use the numbers for addition and subtraction.

On a rainy day, baking can teach math and science.

For older teenagers, she recommends group projects. A robotics competition or summer reading can go a long way and instill good routines.

“The power of habit, right? SO, if you can get that habit built into them at an early age, it’s going to stay with them for the rest of their lives. It’s like a life skill,” Honnaya said.

Make sure you read together and encourage your child to write every day. A journal is a great way to do that.