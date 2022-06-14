WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Some hometown celebrities in West Hartford spent their morning serving up pancakes and eggs. It was all for a good cause at Effie’s Place Family Restaurants.

Money raised will help fund West Hartford’s 22nd Annual Park Road Parade this fall.

“You take a look around, you can see the mayor of Hartford coming across the line to help us out, the mayor of West Hartford was here earlier. We had council members, state representatives, department heads from town, everybody really does give us a lot of support,” said John Paindiris, owner of Effie’s Place.

West Hartford’s Park Road Parade is scheduled for Saturday, October 1.