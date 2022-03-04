NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Connecticut may seem far from the action. However, there are dozens of fundraisers across the state that are directly linked to helping Ukrainians during this crisis.

Those with – and without – ties to Ukraine are stepping up to show their support. Here’s how you can help:

A.M. Bagel — 111 New Haven Ave., Derby



This bagel shop, run by Ukrainian native Myron Seniw, is offering yellow and blue bagels starting Saturday, March 5 to show their support for Ukraine. Donations will benefit the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee. Grab some bagels in-person, or click here to donate directly to the committee.

St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church — 569 George St., New Haven

The church will be accepting items this weekend in their Church Hall.

Ukrainian National Home of Hartford — 961 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford

The organization will be collecting items from March 3-5

Americares — Stamford

Stamford-based organization Americares sent an emergency response team to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country. Americares is currently accepting donations to help deliver medicine, medical supplies, and emergency funding here.

Save the Children — Fairfield

Save the Children, based out of Fairfield, focuses on children caught in the middle of armed conflict. Donations made to Save the Children’s Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund will help children and families with immediate aid like water, hygiene kits, psychological support, and cash assistance. Donate here.

International Committee of the Red Cross

The ICRC works to help people affected by conflict and armed violence. ICRC water engineers and doctors aim to help more than 3 million people access clean water and improve the living conditions of more than 66,000 whose homes were damaged due to heavy fighting. Donations can be made online here.

Assumption Church – Danbury

The Assumption Church Giving Committee and Ladies Philoptochos have joined together and pledged a matching gift of up to $3,000. Every contribution made to the GOARCH Ukraine Relief Fund will be matched dollar for dollar up to $3,000.