(WTNH) – A funeral was held on Friday for four unclaimed veterans. Their cremated remains were buried at the State Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown.

Robert Benson served in the Marines from 1951 to 1953. He died in New Haven in 2008.

Loren Cubbison served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He died in New Haven last year.

David Grober served in the Army from 1943 to 1946. He died in Bridgeport in 2008.

Morris Meyer served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. He died in Bridgeport in 2004.

“People die two deaths. One when their last breath leaves their lungs, and their hearts cease to beat. Then also when they are forgotten. We want to make sure these men who passed without family and friends at the end are no longer forgotten,” said Thomas J. Saadi, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

This is the 8th ceremony like this since 2009.