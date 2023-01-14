Stream the funeral services in the video player above

(WTNH) – A funeral service is being held in Middletown on Saturday at 11 a.m. for Connecticut State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams.

The 39-year-old Democrat was killed last week in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell just hours after being sworn in for a third term.

Williams was on his way home from the governor’s Inaugural Ball.

Cross Street AME Zion Church will live stream the funeral on Saturday. A public memorial is scheduled for January 28 in Bloomfield.

Last week, a “final ride” took place in front of the State Capitol where a moment of silence was held in his honor.

A private burial service will be held.