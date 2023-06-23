BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Future Prevention Leaders Youth Conference was held at Central Connecticut State University on Friday.

More than 150 high school students gathered from across the state to attend the special conference.

The Future Prevention Leaders Youth Conference gave students a chance to network with — and learn from — like-minded peers. The students worked together to discuss substance use prevention.

The topics covered include substance use prevention, mental health awareness, and youth leadership skills.