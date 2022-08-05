HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Remembering a recent Hamden High School graduate killed in a car crash. A lacrosse game was played on Friday in Bethany in memory of Elias Hnini.

Hnini was killed late Sunday night in a crash on Orchard Street in New Haven. Hnini graduated from Hamden High School this past spring. He was a goalie on the school soccer team and lacrosse teams.

“He just loved and had so much passion for soccer and lacrosse,” said Mariella Herrmann. “He had a contagious smile. He always made people laugh, he just wanted to see the best in everyone.”

The game also raised money for his family.