Ganim has more than enough signatures on petition for August Democratic Primary ballot

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says that as of Tuesday morning, he has 24,000 signatures on his petition for the August Democratic Primary ballot against Ned Lamont for Governor.

That’s more than the approx 15,400 he needs.

The Secretary of the State’s office says they may not be able to verify those signatures until the week of June 25.

Ganim’s campaign says they plan on submitting 26,000 by next Tuesday’s deadline.

It’s always safer for a petitioning candidate to submit many more than required because inevitably some will be tossed out because of wrong addresses, wrong voter registration, or other reasons.

Ganim is saying he is more in touch with average people than Democratic Convention endorsed Ned Lamont saying in a “Capitol Report” interview on WTNH over the weekend that Lamont “lives in a house with 8 bathrooms.”

Lamont is scheduled to campaign in Middletown and Bridgeport Tuesday with regular people.

Chances are good he’ll be asked about all those bathrooms.