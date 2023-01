WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford is closed in both directions following a crash on Friday night, according to police.

Officials said the road is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee Road.

Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street

Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.