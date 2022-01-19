Garth Brooks announces concert at Gillette Stadium in May

Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

(WTNH) – Legendary country singer Garth Brooks announced he is having a show at Gillette Stadium for the first time ever.

He is set to take the stage on May 21, 2022, which will mark the return of live music at Gillette Stadium.

Tickets for the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets will start at $94.95 each.

Brooks was set to take the stage at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 2021, but canceled the show due to the increase in COVID-19 cases around the country.

