Gas prices could jump 25 cents per gallon this month, AAA says

(WTNH) — While gas prices have dropped a bit over the last week, AAA said they are expected to be on the rise again soon.

Experts said gas prices are expected to be higher than average because of the recent attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The national average is $2.56 per gallon, while it’s $2.69 in Connecticut.

“There’s definitely going to be some volatility at the pumps this week,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman. “The jump could be as much as a quarter a gallon throughout the month.”

The drone attack at two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia — one of which is the world’s largest — haven taken nearly 6 million barrels of oil out of daily production.

That’s 6% of the global oil supply, according to AAA.

Experts said how high prices will go will be determined by the price of crude, which accounts for at least 50% at the pump.

Currently, the cheapest place to fill up in Connecticut is Greater Hartford at $2.64 per gallon. The most expensive is Greater Bridgeport at $2.77.