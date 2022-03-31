(WTNH) – The state gas tax holiday is starting on Friday. The 25-cent per gallon tax will be suspended until the end of June.

Right now, the average price of gas in Connecticut is $4.29, but don’t expect to see it drop a quarter overnight.

Prices have stabilized for the most part, but they are supposed to drop 25 cents on Friday, but there is a strong possibility they won’t with gas stations facing a real financial dilemma.

“Anything helps. Everything is more expensive now, so yeah, it’s a benefit for everyone,” said Mark Ceppetelli, driver from Maine.

With the state suspending its excise tax on gasoline, it means you’ll save 25 cents for every gallon, but gas stations may not be able to lower their prices right away. There is something holding them back.

“Who would have thought a bill that had the best of intentions that our industry fully supported providing relief to the public because the legislation didn’t listen. These are the ramifications,” said Chris Herb.

Chris Herb leads CEMA, an organization that represents 70 percent of the gas stations in Connecticut. He says the problem is that the fuel they have right now is taxed, so they either have to pass that on to the consumer a little longer or eat the tax and lose thousands of dollars.

“Businesses may make the decision it’s unfair and worth to go to court and fight the state to say if I paid the tax and you pass the law that says I can’t charge the tax, let the courts decide who is right and who is wrong,” Herb said.

Herb says it could take gas stations up to five days to get their fuel, depending on their location. Attorney General William Tong is still holding these gas stations accountable, regardless.

In a statement, Tong said, “The statute says gas stations may not charge the tax as of April 1. Period. That’s what the law says, and that is what we will follow.”

This isn’t sitting well with gas stations.

“Frustrated, confused, angry,” Herb said. “Small businesses now, we expect that the government to treat us fairly. This is more than unfair, this is abusive.”

Herb said the solution they pitched to the legislature was for gas stations to get this money back in July in the form of a tax credit.

Meanwhile, Tong says they will consider all the facts and circumstances if they do get any complaints about price gouging.