General Mills recalls flour due to possible E. coli Risk

TAMPA (WFLA) – General Mills has announced it is voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour due to E-coli concerns.

The recall only focuses on the flour with a use-by date of “September 6, 2020.”

According to General Mills, the bacteria was discovered during sampling of the product.

There have not been any reports of confirmed illnesses connected to this recall.

Still, General Mills says anyone with this flour should trash it.

