BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Genetic testing company Sema4 has announced 250 layoffs and the closure of its Branford laboratory along with its 2022 second quarter financial results.

Sema4 is also no longer doing somatic tumor testing, which finds changes in cancer cells and is used to assign treatment.

The company will continue to do hereditary cancer testing, but will be moving operations from Stamford to Maryland.

“We are clear-eyed about the opportunities we have today to make a positive impact on more patients by focusing on our strengths and in areas where we have operational scale, competitive advantage, and scientific leadership,” CEO Katherine Stueland said in a press release.

The 250 layoffs are about 13% of Sema4’s current workforce. The company has laid off 30% of its workers since 2020.

Sema4’s second-quarter total revenue in 2022 is 37% lower than that of the second quarter in 2021.