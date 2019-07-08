Breaking News
Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut after being bitten by K-9

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Stonington say a man wanted for murder in Georgia has been arrested in Connecticut.

Police say the suspect was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on Interstate 95 on Sunday.

According to State Police, the suspect ran away from the scene, but was eventually arrested after being bitten by a K-9 officer.

He was taken to the hospital. Police say he’ll be held on fugitive from justice charges as well as resisting arrest.

