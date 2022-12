(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday.

Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody.

When authorities captured Santiago, they also recovered four guns and ammunition.

He is being charged as a Fugitive from Justice and is pending extradition to Georgia.