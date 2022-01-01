Georgia man dies following altercation, Waterbury man charged with murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was charged with murder today in connection with an incident this morning that left a man from Georgia dead, police said.

Around 12:37 a.m., police responded to 1078 Chase Parkway in Waterbury where John Morgan, 56, of Waterbury, was detained outside. According to officials, police located a male victim, Franky Lanier Hogg Jr., 46, of Waycross, Georgia, inside the residence, unconscious on the kitchen floor with several significant lacerations to his head.

Medical personnel pronounced Hogg Jr. deceased at the scene at 12:58 a.m.

After speaking to various witnesses who were present at the residence during the incident, Waterbury Police determined that Morgan fatally wounded Hogg Jr. during a physical altercation. Morgan was subsequently charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond pending court arraignment, officials said.

The WPD encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203755-1234.