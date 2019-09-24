Get Hired CT event to feature 120 businesses, 10,000 jobs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s largest free public career expo is happening on Tuesday in Hartford.

If you’re looking to get a job, Get Hired CT is the perfect opportunity to get your name out there! 120 businesses offering more than 10,000 jobs will be at the event.

Employers like Amazon, Honeywell and Yale New Haven Health are looking for new employees. If you’re interested in going, Get Hired CT runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.