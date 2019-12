Get your gift by Christmas: Holiday shipping deadlines

(WTNH) — In an effort to finish holiday shopping on time, the United States Postal Service is informing shoppers of shipping deadlines.

More than eight million packages are delivered by USPS each Sunday in December.

Here are the 2019 holiday shipping deadlines to get your gifts before Christmas:

Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

USPS also offers shoppers 10 “how to” videos with shipping tips.