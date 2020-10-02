‘Gil on the Go’: Live at Bishops Orchards in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn (WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state every Friday in October for our Gil on the Go series!

This week Gil is live at Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford.

The town of Guilford was founded in 1639 by a group of Puritans led by Henry Whitfield, who were seeking religious freedom from England.

One of the few shore towns to escape British attack during the Revolutionary war, residents of Guilford also organized a raid on British provisions stored at Sag Harbor, Long Island.

Depending on the season there’s always a reason to stop by Bishop’s Orchards, whether you want to pick your own fruit, sample hard ciders and award-winning wines, choose from more than 20 different ice cream flavors at the creamery or buy fresh produce and homemade goodies at source from the farm stand.

Bishop’s Orchards also has a “Pick Your Own” calendar on its website to let you know which fruit is in season and ripe for the picking at each time of year.

Guilford’s Town Green is a quintessential New England town center, surrounded by shops as well as historic homes, buildings and churches. The Guilford Green isn’t the only place to find historic buildings in town. The Henry Whitfield House, Griswold House, and Hyland House are just a few of the homes on the National Register of Historic Places.

Stone quarried at Leete’s Island in Guilford has been used in the building of the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Lighthouse at Lighthouse Point in New Haven.

The Guilford Fair – the second oldest agricultural fair in Connecticut usually takes place over three days on the third weekend of September. The event began in 1859 as a cattle show, and remains rooted in rural traditions, with events like a hotly contested horse and oxen pull, along with Connecticut’s only donkey and mule show. Due to COVID-19 the fair was canceled this year.