‘Gil on the Go’: Live at Fulton Park in Waterbury

Gil on the Go series!

This morning, Gil is live from Fulton Park in Waterbury.

This morning, Gil is live from Fulton Park in Waterbury.

Waterbury was once the center of the American brass industry, earning it the nickname the “Brass City.” Manufacturing declined after World War II – at it’s peak, approximately 50,000 brass workers were in the city. That number dropped to less than 5,000 in the 1980’s.

Opened in 1909, Waterbury‘s old Union Station building, famous for its striking 245-foot clock tower, which was added to the building at the request of a railroad executive who wanted a copy of a similar tower in Sienna, Italy. The tower’s clock, the largest in New England, was made by the Seth Thomas Company and the bell was installed in 1916.

Timex was founded in Waterbury in 1854 as the Waterbury Clock Company, which later became insolvent and was reformed as Timex Corporation.

Holy Land USA was an 18-acre theme park inspired by selected passages from the bible and features a lighted cross crowning the city, a chapel, stations of the cross, and replicas of catacombs and Israelite villages constructed from cinder blocks, bathtubs, and other discards. It opened in 1955, but closed to the public in 1984.

Actor Dylan McDermott was born in Waterbury under the name Mark Anthony McDermott. Photographer Annie Leibovitz was also born in the Brass City.

