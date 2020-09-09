‘Gil on the Go’: Live from Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state this week for our Gil on the Go series!

This morning, Gil is live from Hubbard Park in Meriden.

The city of Meriden was originally part of the town of Wallingford, but was granted a separate meeting house in 1727 and became a town itself in 1806. At the time there were approximately 1,000 residents living in Meriden. Today the official population of the city is just under 60,000.

According to the city of Meriden’s website, Hubbard Park is “the largest municipal park in all of New England. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Hubbard Park consists of 1,800 acres and was designed by the famed architect Frederick Law Olmsted.”

Castle Craig was built to resemble towers built by the Turks along the Danube River in the 12th Century.

Here is where Gil will be next: