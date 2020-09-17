Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season

(WFXR) – It’s beginning to look a lot like pumpkin-spiced – everything. But one holiday flavor is looking to get a little bit of attention – gingerbread!

The folks at Nabisco have decided to release a new, limited edition flavor of their famed Oreo cookies.

Yes, you’ll be able to find the new gingerbread-flavored Oreos next to other popular flavors like Red Velvet, Lemon Creme and Fudge Creme.

The new Gingerbread Oreos come in five different designs and are described as an original Oreo with two gingerbread wafers filled with the traditional Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals.

The new version is available for a limited time.