GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Glastonbury officer was injured in a head-on crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 4:42 p.m., a Glastonbury Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash on Hebron Avenue in the area of Hawthorne Mead Drive. Police said a Ford Fusion driving west on Hebron Avenue crossed the center line, sideswiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and then struck the cruiser head-on.

The cruiser was traveling directly behind the Jeep for routine patrol.

The Glastonbury police officer and the driver of the Ford were both brought to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was brought to St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hebron Avenue remained closed until 6 p.m. for the investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact police at 860-652-4254.