GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury police are investigating after a report of cash registers.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven on Main Street around 2:21 a.m., for the report of the cash drawers being stolen.

Two suspects were described as a Black male and a white female. The female reportedly distracted the store clerk while the man stole both cash drawers.

The suspects left in a silver-colored Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glastonbury Police at 860-633-8301.