Glastonbury police investigating numerous thefts from cars in The Edge Fitness parking lot

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury police are investigating numerous thefts from cars in the parking lot at The Edge Fitness on Feb. 1.

Police said car windows were broken and valuables were stolen from within the cars around 11 p.m. Several other police agencies reported similar crimes during the same day and time period.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Glastonbury Police at 860-633-8301.

Residents are being asked to remove valuables from cars or keep them hidden and report any suspicious activity to Glastonbury Police.