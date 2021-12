GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury police have issued a Silver Alert for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Sunday.

Police said Amaree Felicier left her home on Sunday and has not returned.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black-colored long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 860-633-8301.