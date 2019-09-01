Gloria Farber responds to a motion filed by her son-in-law, Fotis Dulos

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Gloria Farber, mother of missing woman Jennifer Dulos, has responded to a motion filed by her son-in-law, Fotis Dulos.

Fotis Dulos’s defense attorney filed a motioned for Farber to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Farber says she has no objections to this, adding that her son-in-law should be evaluated, as well.

She went on to say that the motion is salacious and demonstrates Fotis Dulos’ capacity for cruelty.

Farber has been caring for the couple’s 5 children since Jennifer Dulos went missing back on May 24th.

Fotis Dulos and girlfriend Michelle Troconis are facing charges in connection to the disappearance.