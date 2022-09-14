ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — In the wake of mass shootings, including an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, more districts in Connecticut added armed guards to watch over their students and staff. However, it’s not only schools who are looking for protection.

As violent crime increases, more business owners and individuals are turning to places like Goldeneye Training Academy to stay safe.

“The gun comes into a slide lock where it’s empty, and you need your gun up into a working area,” Joe Porto of the GTA said.

Porto, owner and operator of GTA, said that within the past year or so, he’s seen a significant uptick in inquires for the classes he offers. He said this includes security office training, armed security training, CPR classes, and pistol permit training.

Porto and his staff have all been employed in various levels of the criminal justice and medical industries.



“I wanted to bring something that was more – that incorporated some text book, but a lot of real field experience into the delivery of the lessons,” Porto said.

He said he sees a 50-50 split where there are people who want to come to the academy to protect themselves and those looking to build up credentials into the security industry.

Goldeneye offers an agency referral incentive. Porto said he keeps in touch with his former students who are now armed guards protecting banks, schools, and different sectors.

