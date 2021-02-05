Gone Missing: Who are they? Who’s trying to find them?

Left to Right: Bianca LeBron, Janice Pockett, Vanessa Morales, Jennifer Farber Dulos. These are just some of the people who have gone missing without a trace over the years in Connecticut that received lots of notoriety.

They can be anybody! A family member, friend, colleague. Did they leave on their own? Were they kidnapped? Did something else happen to them? Unfortunately for some, those answers may never be known.

A prominent one, currently, is Jennifer Farber Dulos. Go back more than 47 years and there was 7-year-old Janice Pockett. In between, there was 10-year-old Bianca Lebron, and now there’s 1-year-old Vanessa Morales. These are just some of the people who have gone missing without a trace over

the years in Connecticut that received lots of notoriety. However, there are many more that have gone missing and still go missing without all the publicity.

Gary MacNamara, former Fairfield Police Chief and now Director of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University, says circumstances dictate where attention is focused in such cases citing the Dulos case with a missing person but the addition of an apparent crime scene that adds urgency to it.

Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark says how a missing persons report is handled may differ, depending on if it’s an adult or child, but every report is taken seriously.

The number of just children that go missing every year is staggering, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Presently, there are 32 Connecticut people listed on its website. Some of those listed are children but some would now be adults who were reported missing when they were younger.

And every day, the Connecticut State Police issue Silver Alerts on missing people. Many are runaway teens or elderly people who have wandered off. Chief Stephen Clark says the belief that you must wait until a person is missing for 24 hours before reporting it to police is a myth.

Who Are They?

Janice Pockett was riding her bike near her home in Tolland when she vanished in July 1973. Today, a bench is at the site where her bike was found.

Bianca Lebron got into a vehicle at school that some say they thought her uncle was driving and was never seen again.

Vanessa Morales has been missing since her mother was found murdered in November 2018. Her father is facing charges in connection with her mother’s death but Vanessa’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing in May 2019. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her murder. He has since committed suicide.

Despite the murder charge, Jennifer has not been declared dead and remains missing. A hearing on whether to declare her deceased is now scheduled in probate court in April.

Who’s trying to find them?

There are ways to get the word out about missing people – NCIS, silver alerts and amber alerts, to name a few.

For those not so high on the law enforcement priority list, it may be up to families to put out posters and postings on social media.

Across the country, countless numbers of people go missing. You can visit these websites to see information and pictures of those individuals: