Connecticut going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

(WTNH) - Connecticut is going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

Events were held Friday in Ansonia and Fairfield. A purple stripe is painted down Main Street in Ansonia. There are also ribbons on light posts there.

A banner was put up on a Fairfield firehouse.

The Alzheimer's Association says 78,000 in Connecticut are living with the disease.

