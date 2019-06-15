Good News

Connecticut going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:49 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut is going purple for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

Events were held Friday in Ansonia and Fairfield. A purple stripe is painted down Main Street in Ansonia. There are also ribbons on light posts there.

A banner was put up on a Fairfield firehouse.

The Alzheimer's Association says 78,000 in Connecticut are living with the disease.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center