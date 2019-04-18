Visually-impaired kids participate in 'Beeping Egg Hunt' in New York
NEW YORK (WTNH) - Children who are visually impaired don't often get to participate in Easter egg hunts, but that all changed at a school for the blind in New York.
Kids there were treated to a 'Beeping Egg Hunt' on Tuesday. The eggs are wired with the help of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
2019 was the second annual Beeping Egg Hunt in the city.
