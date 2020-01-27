Google Drive working again for some after thousands of users report it being down

The Google logo is seen January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Around noon Monday Central Time, Google Drive appeared to be having an issue preventing thousands of users from accessing their documents. By 12:40 p.m., some users reported being able to access files again, and Google said it hoped to have access restored to all within the hour.

According to DownDetector.com, almost 20,000 people had reported issues with the app or the website by 12:25 p.m.

Some users reported seeing an error about Google’s systems “detecting unusual traffic from your computer” when they try to access files.

A Google Drive error Jan. 27, 2020 (KXAN Photo)

Google has a dashboard to track the status of its G Suite products, which as of 12:45 p.m. showed Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides had experienced a “service disruption.”

In a message on the dashboard, Google wrote it was investigating reports at 12:30 p.m., and at 12:43 p.m. reported some users have had service restored. It said it expected a resolution within the next hour.

Google’s Dashboard showed it was looking into service issues Jan. 27, 2020 (KXAN Photo)

Google for Education posted on Twitter in a reply to a user, “We are aware about an outgoing issue with Google Drive and our team is working on fixing this as soon as possible.”

The Twitter account for Google Drive posted in a reply to a tweet at 12:46 p.m. “Hi there. Google Drive is currently experiencing a service disruption. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: http://goo.gl/NOZTZ. Hope this gets resolved the soonest.”