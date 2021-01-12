Google suspends President Trump’s YouTube channel, disables comments

(NEXSTAR) – President Trump’s YouTube channel has been suspended for a minimum of seven days after parent company Google deemed that his videos violated its policies.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” according to YouTube’s official media relations account. “It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.”

YouTube added that they will be disabling comments on his channel due to “ongoing concerns about violence.”

YouTube has a three strikes policy, and any user who receives a third strike is permanently banned.

After an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, the newly-formed Alphabet Workers Union blasted YouTube executives, accusing them of allowing the platform to play a “key role” in the growth of fascism in the United States.

Google’s decision comes days after Facebook and Twitter suspended his accounts. Google and Apple have removed the app Parler for failing to regulate content.

Google yanked its smartphone app from its app store for allowing postings that seek “to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.” Apple followed suit on Saturday evening after giving Parler 24 hours to address complaints it was being used to “plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities.” Public safety issues will need to be resolved before it is restored, Apple said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.