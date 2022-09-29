CONN. (WTNH) — The recent $100M dollar lawsuit filed by the Cox family against the city of New Haven and five of its police officers was brought up on the campaign trail Thursday.



Richard “Randy” Cox suffered a spinal injury after not being seatbelted into a police transport van.

$100M lawsuit filed over injuries suffered in police van



The city is investigating how officers handled the situation. Stefanowski was asked how he would hold “irresponsible” police officers accountable.

“I think Elicker is doing the right thing. They’re looking at it, they’re investigating it. They’re finding who’s accountable and you hold them accountable. It’s about following up on this stuff. And yeah, if they do something wrong, there needs to be penalties, whether it’s suspension, or termination, or a fine, said Gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski (R).

News 8 reached out to the governor’s office for comment. A spokesperson says they cannot comment on an active federal lawsuit against a municipality. The city of New Haven now has new policies and training in place for transport.